French Government Adviser: Should consider closing borders with UK

“It is important that we consider whether we need to close the borders to a limited number of countries, notably the United Kingdom and Ireland,” Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 policy, said on BFM television.

Additional comments

“This is certainly a point for the agenda. It is not up to the scientific council to decide this, but we want to raise the issue.”

“The new COVID variant is nearly a new epidemic within the epidemic.”

“To get the epidemic under control, France needed to vaccinate 10 to 15 million people by the end of March and 25 to 30 million people by the end of June.”

This comes after the UK Chief Medical Adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, warned that the UK is at the worst point in the pandemic.

Market implications

The growing covid concerns remain supportive of the demand for safe-haven US dollar, keeping most majors under pressure at the start of a new week.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, down 0.43% on the day while EUR/USD trades 0.29% lower around 1.2180.