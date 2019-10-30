Analysts at TD Securities suggest that they're in line with consensus in looking for French GDP to come in at 0.2% q/q in Q3, although market forecasts seem to be tilted to the upside.

Key Quotes

“If Germany ends up with a negative Q3 GDP print (released on 14 November) as is widely expected, then this would see French growth outperforming German growth for 4 of the last 5 quarters, a pattern we haven't seen in about 15 years.”

“Today we also get Germany's estimate for October HICP. We're slightly below consensus in looking for headline inflation to fall to 0.7% y/y (mkt 0.8%), which would be its lowest print in 3 years.”