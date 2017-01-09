French ForeignMin: ‘North Korea situation is extremely serious’

Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Foreign Minister told RTL radio on Friday, North Korea would have capability to send long-range ballistic missiles in a few months, while urging China to exert more diplomatic pressure on North Korea, Reuters reports/

Key Quotes:

“The situation is extremely serious... we see North Korea setting itself as an objective to have tomorrow or the day after missiles that can transport nuclear weapons. In a few months that will be a reality.”

“At the moment, when North Korea has the means to strike the United States, even Europe, but definitely Japan and China, then the situation will be explosive.”

“North Korea must find the path to negotiations. It must be diplomatically active.”