French FinMin sees 2017 budget deficit at 2.9% of GDP, 2018 at 2.6%By Dhwani Mehta
French Finance Minister Le Maire crossed the wires now, via Reuters, speaking to France 2 TV on the 2018 Budget.
Key Points:
Sees 2017 budget deficit at 2.9% of GDP, 2018 at 2.6%
Wealth must be created before it can be distributed
2018 budget will support French economy
Public spending will be cut from 54.6% to 50% of GDP in 5 years
Spending likely to be cut by EUR16bln in 2018
