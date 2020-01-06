French FinMin Le Maire: ‘We would retaliate if US imposes sanctions against the digital tax’

In an interview with France Inter radio on Monday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the US against any retaliation to France’s new digital services tax, as cited by Reuters.

If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions against the digital tax ... in this case we would retaliate.

If there were to be sanctions, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organization).

Sent a letter on that issue to the US negotiator.