French FinMin Le Maire: We are prepared to nationalise companies if necessary

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday, the government is prepared to nationalize companies, if necessary, in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, he announced that the govt will mobilize EUR 45 billion to support the economy.

Additional quotes

France plans to hand out €1,500 to small independent workers. Calls on workers who can, to keep working.

EUR/USD back below 1.1000

With the US dollar recovering ground in tandem with the Treasury yields, EUR/USD shaved-off the recovery gains and turned negative below 1.1000 in early Europe.

At the press time, the spot trades -0.05% at 1.0990, near-daily lows.