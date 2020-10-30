French FinMin Le Maire sees 11% contraction in economy in 2020

The economy is seen contracting by 11% in 2020, the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after the third quarter preliminary GDP rebounded 18.2% vs. +15.4% expected.

“We will have a Q4 economy that will be difficult,” Le Maire added.

The discouraging remarks come after France reported 47,637 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, as the one-month nationwide lockdown commences on Friday.

EUR/USD remains below 1.1700

EUR/USD has faded its recovery attempt near 1.1694, now trading modestly flat at 1.1678, as coronavirus fears remain unabated. Focus shifts to German and Eurozone GDP data.