French FinMin Le Maire revises 2021 growth forecast to 6%, from 8% prior

With the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdown negatively affecting the European economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire recently announced a cut to the 2021 GDP forecast from 8% prior to 6%.

Even so, the French diplomat keeps deficit and debt forecasts while saying that it’s too early.

It should be noted that FinMin Le Maire signaled further economic support from the government for companies most affected by the lockdown.

EUR/USD pays a little heed to the risk-negative news as markets in the US and Europe turns inactive at this time of the day, early Wednesday morning in Asia.

