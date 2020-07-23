French FinMin Le Maire: Recent economic data are satisfying but too fragile

Recent economic data are "satisfying but too fragile" to change forecast for -11% recession this year, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“We are forecasting growth of 8% for 2021.”

“Wants economic activity to return to pre-crisis levels from 2022.”

This comes after France's INSEE official statistics agency reported that the Industrial Confidence rose to 82 points in July vs. revised 78 in June.

EUR/USD still below 1.1600

EUR/USD was last seen trading 0.12% higher at 1.1581, as the EUR bulls ignored the upbeat comments. The spot awaits fresh cues for a convincing break above the 1.16 level.