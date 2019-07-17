French FinMin Le Maire: International monetary order needs to be reinvented or will become increasingly dominated by China

Speaking at a conference on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Bretton Woods, the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the international monetary order needs to be reinvented or will become increasingly dominated by China.

Additional Quotes (via Reuters):

"The Bretton Woods order as we know it has reached its limits."

"The alternative we have is now clear - either we reinvent Bretton Woods or it risks losing relevance and eventually disappearing."

"Unless we are able to reinvent Bretton Woods, The New Silk Roads might become the new world order."