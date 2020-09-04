French FinMin Le Maire: Hopes the economy to do better than the forecast

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that he hopes the economy to do better than the forecast 11% contraction for 2020.

There are some positive indicators out there at present in the French economy, he added.

Le Maire reiterated that he does not want tax rises.

On Thursday, the French government unveiled a EUR100 billion ($118.3 billion) stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis over two years.

In response to the economic recovery plan, Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex said that the efforts will help in the fight to tackle unemployment.

EUR/USD back in the red

EUR/USD has come under renewed selling pressure heading into the European open, losing 0.07% on the day to trade now at 1.1840. The main event risk for today remains the US payrolls data.