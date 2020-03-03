French FinMin Le Maire: Had a 'very positive' call on coronavirus with ECB President Lagarde

French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said on Tuesday, he had a 'very positive' call on coronavirus reaction with the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde.
He added that “we want a “strong and coordinated” response to coronavirus at the Eurozone and G7 level.”
This comes as Lagarde remains very reluctant, in light of her recent statement, where she said that any action would be “commensurate with the underlying risks.”
On late Monday, Lagarde noted that the ECB is ready to take “appropriate and targeted measures” if necessary to support the economy against the headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak.
EUR/USD wipes out gains
The shared currency is seeing a bit of selling on the above comments, as EUR/USD heads back towards the daily lows of 1.1121. The pullback is mainly driven by the US Treasury yields rally led broad US dollar rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call and eurozone figures are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.
Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday
Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,
Gold: Monday’s Doji keeps $1625 on radar
Despite repeated failures to take out $1,600, Gold prices remain 0.84% positive to $1599 while heading into the European open on Tuesday. The yellow metal portrayed a trend-reversing candlestick formation on the daily chart on Monday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.