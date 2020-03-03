French FinMin Le Maire: Had a 'very positive' call on coronavirus with ECB President Lagarde

French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said on Tuesday, he had a 'very positive' call on coronavirus reaction with the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde.

He added that “we want a “strong and coordinated” response to coronavirus at the Eurozone and G7 level.”

This comes as Lagarde remains very reluctant, in light of her recent statement, where she said that any action would be “commensurate with the underlying risks.”

On late Monday, Lagarde noted that the ECB is ready to take “appropriate and targeted measures” if necessary to support the economy against the headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak.

EUR/USD wipes out gains

The shared currency is seeing a bit of selling on the above comments, as EUR/USD heads back towards the daily lows of 1.1121. The pullback is mainly driven by the US Treasury yields rally led broad US dollar rebound.