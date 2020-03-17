French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, the government is going to mobilize EUR 45 billion to support the economy in battling the coronavirus crisis.

Additional quotes

Sees economy contracting 1% this year. Not closing stock markets because other things can be done first like banning short-selling.

In France the virus has killed 148 people and infected more than 6,600.

EUR/USD side lined below 1.1200

EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.1200 amid broad US dollar strength, as risk-sentiment improves amid global relief measures to counter the virus impact.

At the press time, the spot trades -0.10% at 1.1168.