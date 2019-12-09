French FinMin Le Maire: France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO

In an interview with France 3 television, French Finance Minister Le Maire noted that France was ready to challenge US President Trump’s tariffs threat at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Key Quotes:

“We are ready to take this to an international court, notably the WTO, because the national tax on digital companies touches U.S. companies in the same way as EU or French companies or Chinese. It is not discriminatory.”

“If there is agreement at the OECD, all the better, then we will finally have a global digital tax. If there is no agreement at OECD level, we will restart talks at EU level.”

This comes after Washington threatened to retaliate with heavy duties on imports of French champagne, cheeses and luxury handbags.

