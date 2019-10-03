French FinMin Le Maire: France and EU ready to respond with sanctions in US trade dispute

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday. France and the European Union (EU) are ready to retaliate should the US reject the hand extended by Europe in the Airbus trade dispute, per Reuters.

Le Maire said: “If the American administration rejects the hand that has been held out by France and the European Union, we are preparing ourselves to react with sanctions.”

Amid looming risks of a US-EU trade war, the market sentiment remains sour, indicated by negative Treasury yields and fresh JPY buying across the board. USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the 107 handle, having hit fresh session lows last minutes.