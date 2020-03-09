French FinMin Le Maire: Europe needs “massive” economic stimulus plan

The European Union (EU) needs plan a with a "massive" economic stimulus package to fight with the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

European Finance Ministers need to come up with an economic stimulus plan for coronavirus.

Amount needed for stimulus plan will be discussed on March 16 European meeting.

European stimulus plan must have budgetary and fiscal measures.

Impact of coronavirus on French economy will be in order of several tens of basis points.

French growth could be less than 1% this year due to coronavirus.

Want Saudi Arabia to co-ordinate with other oil producers.