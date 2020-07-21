French FinMin Le Maire: EU Summit deal is a good deal

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, expressing his content on reaching a good European Union (EU) Recovery Fund deal.

Key quotes

“EU Summit deal is a good deal.”

“EU Summit deal marks the birth of a new Europe. “

“EU Summit deal will result in a more environmentally friendly Europe and marks the strength of Franco-German partnership in Europe.”

“France to get EUR40 bln as part of the deal on economic stimulus package.”

“Will present more details on the French economic recovery plan on August 24.”“Will present more details on the French economic recovery plan on August 24.”

EUR/USD is off the lows

EUR/USD is off the lows and looks to regain 1.1450 amid broad US dollar weakness, as the risk sentiment gets a fresh left on the EU Summit breakthrough.