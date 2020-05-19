French FinMin Le Maire: EU recovery fund probably not available until 2021

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) recovery fund probably will not be available until 2021.

The 500 bln euro recovery fund idea is a historic step because it finances budget spending through debt, he added.

The shared currency extends the gains induced by the Franco-German EU coronavirus recovery fund announcement. The fund is likely to offer grants to the EU regions hit hardest by the pandemic.

At the press time, EUR/USD rises 0.35% to 1.0953.