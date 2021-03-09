French FinMin Le Maire: Economy will quickly recover once current covid restrictions are lifted

Throwing some fresh spark of optimism on the French economic recovery, the country’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday, “the economy will surprise the rest of the eurozone economy this year in its capacity to rebound.”

He added: “The economy will quickly recover once current covid restrictions are lifted.”

“I have full confidence in the ECB amid current financial market conditions,” Le Maire said.

His comments come after the French private sector payrolls dropped by 0.1% in Q4 2020 vs. -0.2% previous.

EUR/USD reaction

The above comments had little to no impact on the euro, with EUR/USD trading 0.10% higher at 1.1856, at the press time.