French FinMin Le Maire: Economy to contract 8% this year

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, he expects the economy to contract 8% this year.

More than 900,000 French companies are benefiting at present from French solidarity fund.

Cannot say when hotels and restaurants will definitely re-open.

Insurers have pledged to invest 1.5 bln euros in a fund for small companies as part of crisis response.

Insurers have pledged to make discounts worth 500 mln euros to clients as part of crisis response.