French FinMin Le Maire: Economic is on the right track

"The French economy is on the right direction," said the Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in an interview with France 2 television on Monday.

Additional comments

“Reiterates that French economy could do better than 11 percent contraction currently forecast for 2020

“Will do what is necessary to help Air France.”

“Conflict between Veolia and Suez is useless.”

“Call on all parties to show calm and restraint regarding bid battle for Suez.”

“Reiterates the importance of protecting French jobs and ensuring French state gets the best possible financial value regarding bid battle for Suez.”

EUR/USD holds steady

The common currency shrugs-off the above comments, as EUR/USD trades flat around 1.0845, divided between the US dollar weakness and ECB President Lagarde’s comments on the euro.