French FinMin Le Maire: Economic contraction will be much worse than the -1% expected earlier this month

While speaking on France Info radio earlier this Tuesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the economic contraction will be much worse than the -1% expected earlier this month.

Have drawn up a list of companies that may need state support.

Urges companies to show caution regarding dividend payments.

Banks to decide on mortgage leniency on a "case by case" basis.

Nationalization is a last resort.

France must support the country's top industrial companies.

Current situation is like the 1929 great depression.

Euro zone must do much more in order to get out of this economic crisis.

We need a solidarity mechanism to help countries in need.