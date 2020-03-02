French FinMin Le Maire: Coronavirus economic impact will be much bigger than the 0.1% forecast initially

French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said that the coronavirus economic impact will be much bigger than the 0.1% forecast initially.

Additional quotes

It is too early to provide a new growth forecast.

There will be concerted action by the government to support the economy.

G7 finance ministers will speak this week to coordinate efforts.

EUR/USD off four-week highs

Amid negative headlines, EUR/USD is seen extending its retreat from a new four-week high of 1.1074. The spot trades +0.15% near 1.1040 region.