French FinMin Le Maire: Confident in ability of the economy to rebound

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he believes in the ability of the French economy to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn.

Further comments

“The French economy may be able to surprise on the upside in terms of its ability to recover. “

“Hope by the summer, we will able to return to some kind of normal life.”

“Will make announcements later on Monday over ways to tackle the French debt.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD faced rejection at 1.1900, as the US dollar demand is back in vogue amid the renewed risk-aversion.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1881, as the sentiment around the euro remains undermined by the vaccine concerns, an extension of the covid-curbs in Germany and surging infections.