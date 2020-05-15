French FinMin Le Maire: Compromise on EU Fund is possible in coming weeks – CNews TV

A compromise on the European Union (EU) Fund is possible in the coming weeks, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in an interview with CNews TV.

There has been no end to the talks around the EU coronavirus joint-recovery fund, especially after the failed Summit held last month.

The EU leaders failed to reach an agreement over the size and shape of the recovery fund.

Meanwhile, Le Maire said that they would hold another meeting with French auto executives this Friday.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair clings to the 1.0800 level, as the EUR traders remain unnerved ahead of the German and Eurozone Preliminary GDP figures.