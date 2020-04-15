French FinMin Le Maire: Close to 60% of French industry has restarted

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that close to 60% of the French industry has restarted.

Additional comments

French cost of economic rescue package raised to 110 bln euros.

We will decide on support for Air France KLM in coming days.

EUR/USD heads towards 1.0950

Amid broad US dollar rebound, poor French Retail Sales data and Germany’s coronavirus stats, EUR/USD extends the latest leg down to test the 1.0950 level.