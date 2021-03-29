French FinMin Le Maire: All options remain on the table to protect the health of the people

Commenting on the likelihood of the lockdown expansion in the country, the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that “all options remain on the table to protect the health of the people.”

As long as we can avoid taking stricter covid restriction measures, we should do so.

No plans at this stage to change the list of shops/businesses currently closed as part of covid restrictions.

Condemns recent illegal carnivals in Marseille and Sete which took place.

Reaffirms French economy should grow 6% in 2021.

Not planning to put a tax on French people's savings.

May be able to authorise shops to hold special discount sales.

No state aid will be withdrawn in a brutal manner.

Would consider extending aid for the aeronautics sector.