French economy still on track for 5% growth this year – Bank of France

The French economy remains on track to expand 5% in this year despite the coronavirus crisis, the latest forecasts from the Bank of France showed on Tuesday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said: “I can confirm our forecast for 5% growth for the whole of 2021. It's robust and rather cautious while reflecting of course the great uncertainty around the health situation.”
The central bank estimated that the economy is operating down 5% from pre-crisis levels in February, unchanged from January.
EUR/USD stays below 1.2100
EUR/USD keeps moderate gains while trading around 1.2080, at the time of writing. The US stimulus optimism continues to weigh on the safe-haven US dollar, boding well for the main currency pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
