French economy seen contracting 17% QoQ in Q2 – INSEE

The national statistics bureau of France, INSEE, is out with its latest forecast for the economy heading into the second half of this year.

Key headlines

“French economy seen contracting 17% QoQ in Q2, unchanged from the June estimate.”

“French economy seen rebounding 19% QoQ in Q3 and growing 3% in Q4.”

“French economy expected to contract about 9% over the course of 2020.”

EUR/USD sidelined below 1.1300

EUR/USD is unperturbed by the French economic forecasts, as It trades modestly flat at 1.1275, awaiting fresh impetus from the EU budget talks.