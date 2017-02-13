France’s Sapin: ECB never tries to manipulate euro exchange rate

France’s Sapin: ECB never tries to manipulate euro exchange rateBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with Handelsblatt on Monday, the French finance minister spoken on various topics ranging from the ECB’s policy, German investments and Trump’s policies.
Key Headlines:
ECB never tries to manipulate euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals
Germany could be more ambitious about investments
Hopes that President Trump understands quickly how important the EU is for well-being of the US