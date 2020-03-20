France’s Ndiaye: Probable that govt will have to extend lockdown period

French government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye was reported by Reuters, as saying that it is 'probable' that they will have to extend lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Le Maire noted that the French state has enough money to be able to pay its civil servants during coronavirus crisis.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said if necessary, government will take additional measures to limit people's movements.

Further comments

About 130,000 French nationals trying to return to France from overseas. Long-term French expats should stay in the countries where they are.

EUR/USD regains 1.0800

Broad-based US dollar selling remains the key theme so far this Friday, driving the EUR/USD recovery on the 1.08 handle. The spot now trades +1.16% at 1.081.