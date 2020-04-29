France’s Ndiaye: End to lockdown still depends on the coronavirus data by May 11

French government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye was reported by Reuters, as saying that an end to the lockdown still depends on the coronavirus data by May 11.

She warned that the second wave of epidemic is a likely risk.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister (PM) Edouard Philippe unveiled the government's detailed plan for gradually easing strict lockdown from May 11.

The PM outlined a "phase one" from May 11th to June 2nd, when the necessary steps for the "next phase" ("until summer") would be determined.

Related articles