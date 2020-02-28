France's Montchalin: Possible to reach deal with the UK by end of year

"We will be vigilant to ensure that the US does noted degrade the Withdrawal Agreement," French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday and added that it's possible to reach a deal with the UK by the end of the year.

"Britain is not Canada, certainly not Australia. We will not accept cherry-picking in negotiations with the UK," Montchalin added. "The UK should not underestimate the unity of the EU 27. We do not accept time pressure."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair pulled away from session highs after these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2875, erasing 0.08% on a daily basis.