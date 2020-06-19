France’s Montchalin: Not ruling out a no-deal on Brexit

When asked if she can exclude a "no-deal" on Brexit on Friday, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said, “I am not ruling out anything.”

Further comments

“Nevertheless, Britain needs a deal on Brexit the most.”

“In any Brexit talks, France would look to protect its businesses and fishermen.”

On Monday, the EU officials and the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson that a “new momentum was required" to break the deadlock in their post-Brexit trade negotiations.

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2450 amid broad-based US dollar weakness, as the risk sentiment remains upbeat in early Europe.

The spot adds 0.24% to trade at 1.2453, at the press time.