France's Macron: Won't find a new Withdrawal Agreement in the month ahead

Additional comments from French President Emmanuel Macron continue to cross the wires as he speaks to reporters ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Johnson. Below are some key quotes, per Reuters.

"Backstop negotiated given geo-politics or Irish backstop and integrity of the single market."

"These two elements must be maintained."

"There will be more discussions on the future relationship."

"We need visibility in 30 days on backstop."

"No one will wait until October 31 for a good solution."

"The coming month must be useful, but can’t change the Withdrawal Agreement."

"In the month ahead we will not find a new Withdrawal Agreement."

The softer tone adopted both by France's Macron and UK PM Johnson during the press conference provided a boost to the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.3% on the day at 1.2162.