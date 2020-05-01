France's Macron: Too early to say crisis is over

The end of national lockdown on May will not be the "passage to normal life," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday and added that it was too early to say that the crisis was over.

"There will be several phases and May 11 will be one of them," Macron further noted while delivering a speech about the Labour Day.

Market reaction

The market reaction to these comments was largely muted. The EUR/USD pair, which rose to its highest level since mid-April at 1.0990 earlier in the session, was last seen trading at 1.0982, up 0.25% on a daily basis.