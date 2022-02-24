France's Macron: Sanctions against Russia will factor in the energy sector

"Russia's deliberate choice to attack Ukraine violated United Nations' rules," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"France stands besides Ukraine."

"Freedom of Ukraine is our freedom."

"Putin has chosen to ignore Ukraine's sovereignty."

"Putin has chosen to put at peril the peace of Europe."

"We will respond without weakness to this act of war."

"We will ask Russia to hold itself to account at United Nations."

"Sanctions against Russia will factor in the energy sector, and will be without weakness."

"There will be long-standing consequences from Russia's actions on Ukraine."

"Will do everything to protect France and French people in Ukraine."

"We will not give in to anything regarding our unity."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index consolidates its daily gains following these comments and was last seen rising 1% on the day at 97.14.