France's Macron: No-deal scenario is not EU's choice, but it's our duty to be ready for it

Speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it is essential for both side to maintain a 'privileged' relationship with each other, per Reuters.

"My position has always been to respect the UK's decision to leave EU," Macron added. Commenting on the Irish backstop, Macron said that the backstop wasn't just a technical mechanism but was the 'protector of stability in Ireland."

Macron also reiterated that the no-deal scenario was not the EU's choice, but noted that it was their duty to be ready for it.