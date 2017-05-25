France's Macron: Had "very frank" talks with Trump

France's Macron: Had "very frank" talks with TrumpBy Eren Sengezer
French President Emmanuel Macron is crossing the wires, via Reuters, saying that he had a "very frank" conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Discussed security cooperation, share goal of Syria solution
- Stressed to Trump importance of Paris climate accords, wants no hasty U.S. decision
- Discussion with Trump in Brussels was "warm", U.S. essential partner for France
- EU's Juncker: EU-U.S. officials will meet on trade in coming weeks, past divergence has been too great