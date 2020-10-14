France's Macron: Curfews in major cities from Saturday for four weeks

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that they will start imposing nightly curfews in major cities from Saturday for four weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as reported by Reuters.

"COVID-19 pandemic situation is worrying."

"We have not lost control of the situation."

"We have to react. The second wave is different because it is spread throughout France."

"A new national lockdown would be disproportionate."

"Decided on curfew in Paris region."

"Curfews also in Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, and other cities."

"Curfews will be imposed between 9 pm and 6 am."

The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.1747.