France’s Le Drian: Brexit talks are not advancing due to UK’s unrealistic attitude

Brexit talks are not advancing because of the UK’s intransigent and unrealistic attitude, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

Britain’s Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost hint at his EU counterpart Michel Barnier that he will believe that the UK should leave without a trade deal if Brussels continues to demand that the UK should align with its rules on state aid.

Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson reportedly decided that the UK should not soften its position, per the UK Times.

Market reaction

GBP/USD tests daily lows at 1.3316 on the above comments while a broad US dollar rebound also adds to the downside in the spot.