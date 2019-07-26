France's De Montchalin: “We won't renegotiate Brexit deal”

French State Minister for European Affairs De Montchalin is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that France is ready to work with UK PM Johnson on Brexit.

Additional Quotes:

If the UK wants to leave the EU in an orderly manner, we have an agreement in place. We won't renegotiate Brexit deal. The UK must have good reason to push back the Oct 31 deadline.

Last hour, a French Official said that President Macron will discuss Brexit in the coming weeks with new UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson.

The Brexit-related headlines are unlikely to have any positive impact on the pound, as the increased odds of no-deal Brexit outweigh. At the press time, GBP/USD trades on the back foot below the 1.2450 barrier, with the risks tilted to the downside.