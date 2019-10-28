France said to have agreed to a three-month Brexit extension – Report

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, France softened its stance on Brexit extension and has now agreed to the three-month extension as suggested by the European Council President Donald Tusk. It is worth mentioning that France previously favoured granting the UK a short technical extension of a few weeks. Meanwhile, an official close to French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted saying that there will "most probably an agreement among the EU27 for an extension until January 31." The news did provide a minor lift to the British Pound and helped the GBP/USD pair to hold comfortably above the 1.2800 handle, closer to the top end of its daily trading range.

