France said to have agreed to a three-month Brexit extension – Report

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, France softened its stance on Brexit extension and has now agreed to the three-month extension as suggested by the European Council President Donald Tusk. It is worth mentioning that France previously favoured granting the UK a short technical extension of a few weeks.
Meanwhile, an official close to French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted saying that there will "most probably an agreement among the EU27 for an extension until January 31."
The news did provide a minor lift to the British Pound and helped the GBP/USD pair to hold comfortably above the 1.2800 handle, closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak
EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting could cap gains.
GBP/USD: Clings to 23.6% Fibo, bears target 1.2700 during further declines
GBP/USD trades below 50-bar SMA, one-week-old falling trend line. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA next on sellers’ radar.
USD/JPY: Buyers will look for a decisive break of 109.00
With its sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, USD/JPY again confronts 200-day EMA while taking rounds to 108.75 during early Monday.
Gold: Bulls testing the 1500s resistance
Gold has been on the up of late, however meeting some pretty strong rejection in the 1520s, a barrier much protected by the bears on the way to the grand target. Bears have been testing through the commitments of the bear's influence.
Fed's Mid-Course Correction to be Challenged while ECB Resumes Bond Purchases
The week ahead will help shape the investment climate for the remainder of the year. The highlights include three central bank meetings (Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of Canada).