France Producer Prices (MoM) up to -0.4% in April from previous -0.5%
By
FXStreet Team
France Producer Prices (MoM) up to -0.4% in April from previous -0.5%
06:47 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) came in at 0.9%, below expectations (1.1%) in May
06:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
Brazil: COPOM to ease rates by 100bps today - TDS
06:39 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
Forex Today: GBP weakest in Asia, Eyes on Eurozone CPI, US data
06:14 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:14 GMT
USD/JPY trims early gains, retreats back below 111.00 handle
06:12 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:12 GMT
Euro-area headline HICP inflation figure likely to decrease to 1.5% - Danske Bank
06:10 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:10 GMT
USD/CAD comes down to test 1.3450, daily lows
06:04 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:04 GMT
Euro area unemployment rate to resume its slow downward trend – RBC CM
06:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Germany Retail Sales (YoY) registered at -0.9%, below expectations (2.3%) in April
06:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Norway Credit Indicator below forecasts (5.3%) in April: Actual (5.1%)
06:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Switzerland UBS Consumption Indicator down to 1.48 in April from previous 1.5
06:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Germany Retail Sales (MoM) came in at -0.2% below forecasts (0.2%) in April
06:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
India: GDP for Q1 2017 expected to come in relatively strong at 7.1% Y/Y - TDS
05:59 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:59 GMT
Eurozone: Expect a further decrease in unemployment rate in April to 9.4% - Danske Bank
05:56 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:56 GMT
Euro area HICP: Headline rate to fall back to 1.6% y/y from April's 1.9% - RBC CM
05:53 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:53 GMT
NZD/AUD: Multi-month rally could extend to the 0.95-0.96 - Westpac
05:49 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:49 GMT
Japan PM Abe: Want to cooperate with China on North Korea - Kyodo
05:49 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:49 GMT
Eurozone: Economic sentiment heads south - ING
05:45 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:45 GMT
Russian warship and submarine launch cruise missiles to IS units near Palmyra
05:45 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:45 GMT
AUD/USD refreshes session low near mid-0.7400s
05:44 GMT
FXStreet
|
05:44 GMT
Load More content ...