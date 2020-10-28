France planning to announce stay-at-home order – Reuters

The French government is preparing to announce a stay-at-home order this week in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"The industry sources said that the new restrictions would be nationwide and similar in scope to a lockdown that was enforced in spring this year when hospitalisations and deaths caused by the virus reached a peak," wrote Reuters' Elizabeth Pineau and Michel Rose.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this headline and was last seen losing 0.55% on the day at 1.1730.