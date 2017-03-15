Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
FED
BREXIT
COMMODITIES
France Inflation ex-tobacco (MoM): 0.1% (February) vs -0.2%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
France Inflation ex-tobacco (MoM): 0.1% (February) vs -0.2%
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (MoM) came in at 0.2%, above expectations (0.1%) in February
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Dutch Election: Focus on how the PVV of Geert Wilders will fare – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
USD/CAD deflates to lows near 1.3450, FOMC eyed
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Commodities: Worst return across asset classes led by oil – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
What to expect from FOMC? - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
When is UK Jobs and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Gold gains on political uncertainty, Fed in focus
FXStreet
|
07:14 GMT
WTI: A phase of bullish consolidation ahead of Fed
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
Turkey 3mth quarterly jobless average rose from previous 12.1% to 12.7% in December
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
UK: Labour market to show continued tightness in the unemployment rate - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
Strange bedfellows: Soft oil, higher yields and strong risk – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
Dutch Elections: Chance of a large negative surprise have fallen - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
FOMC and Dutch elections to be in focus today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
NZ: Q4 Current account deficit smallest in 3yrs - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:40 GMT
USD/JPY confined in a narrow range below 115.00 handle, awaits Fed
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
GBP/USD advances to highs above 1.22 ahead of UK data
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
UK: Probability rising for a second referendum on Scottish independence - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:34 GMT
Forex Today: GBP rebounds sharply in early Europe, a Big day ahead
FXStreet
|
06:33 GMT
Brexit: 27-30 March the most likely trigger dates now – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
Load More content ...