France Industrial Output (MoM) came in at -0.3% below forecasts (0.5%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
US NFP likely to post gain of 185,000 in February - BNPP
FXStreet
|
07:43 GMT
EUR/USD struggling to break through 1.06 handle, NFP in focus
FXStreet
|
07:43 GMT
UK: Industrial production likely down by 0.3% m/m – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
07:36 GMT
When is UK manufacturing production and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
US NFP: Leading indicators suggest that job creations will remain strong in February - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:28 GMT
US: Jobs probably won’t matter for the Fed – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
07:23 GMT
US nonfarm payrolls likely to expand by 200k in February – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
07:17 GMT
Gold slides further below key $1200 level ahead of US jobs data
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
Germany Current Account n.s.a. down to €12.8B in January from previous €24B
FXStreet
|
07:04 GMT
Norway Core Inflation (YoY) down to 1.6% in February from previous 2.1%
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Germany Imports (MoM) above forecasts (0.5%) in January: Actual (3%)
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
USD/CAD MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Exports (MoM) came in at 2.7%, above forecasts (1.85%) in January
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Trade Balance s.a. came in at €18.5B, above expectations (€18B) in January
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Norway Consumer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous 2.8% to 2.5% in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Wholesale Price Index (MoM): 0.5% (February) vs previous 0.8%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Wholesale Price Index (YoY) up to 5% in February from previous 4%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Norway Producer Price Index (YoY): 18.8% (February) vs 12.6%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Norway Consumer Price Index (MoM) up to 0.4% in February from previous -0.1%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
