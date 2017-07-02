Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
France Imports, EUR up to €43.845B in December from previous €43.2B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
France Imports, EUR up to €43.845B in December from previous €43.2B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:46 GMT
France Trade Balance EUR climbed from previous €-4.377B to €-3.42B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
France Individual Investment (Current Year) remains at 5% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
France Exports, EUR up to €40.424B in December from previous €38.8B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
France Current Account climbed from previous €-2.3B to €-1.1B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
USD/CAD testing the 200D SMA near 1.3140 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:37 GMT
South Africa Net $Gold & Forex Reserve: $41.373B (January) vs $40.809B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:27 GMT
Russia Consumer Price Index (MoM): 0.6% (January) vs 0.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:26 GMT
South Africa Gross $Gold & Forex Reserve declined to $46.666B in January from previous $47.356B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:26 GMT
Market response to February RBA rate decision - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:24 GMT
NZD/USD retreats from three-month peaks, back below 0.7350 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:20 GMT
Canada: Key events ahead – TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:13 GMT
Option expiries for today's NY cut
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:07 GMT
Germany Industrial Production n.s.a. w.d.a. (YoY) declined to -0.7% in December from previous 2.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:05 GMT
Germany Industrial Production s.a. (MoM) came in at -3%, below expectations (0.3%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:01 GMT
Forex Today: AUD lifted by RBA status-quo, Trump eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:00 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to the neutral stance – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 07:00 GMT
EUR/USD still struggling near 1.0820 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:55 GMT
USD/JPY bounces off two-month lows, eyeing to reclaim 112.00 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:51 GMT
Switzerland SECO Consumer Climate (3m) up to -3 in 1Q from previous -13
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 06:47 GMT
Load More content ...