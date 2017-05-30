Skip to main content
France Gross Domestic Product (YoY): 1% (1Q) vs 0.8%
By
FXStreet Team
France Gross Domestic Product (YoY): 1% (1Q) vs 0.8%
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
France Consumer Confidence registered at 102 above expectations (101) in May
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
France Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) came in at 0.4%, above forecasts (0.3%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
France Consumer Spending (MoM) came in at 0.5% below forecasts (0.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Euro area growth momentum expected to fade - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Forex Today: EUR dumped on Greece again, Eyes on German CPI, US data
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
EUR/GBP slides farther below 0.87 handle on Greece worries, German CPI next
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
06:08 GMT
US and Japan set cabinet-level 'two-plus-two' meeting for July - Nikkei
FXStreet
|
06:04 GMT
Germany Import Price Index (MoM) below expectations (0.1%) in April: Actual (-0.1%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
South Africa Private Sector Credit above forecasts (5.84%) in April: Actual (5.9%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
South Africa M3 Money Supply (YoY) came in at 5.33% below forecasts (5.79%) in April
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
GBP/USD cautious around 1.2800 on election jitters
FXStreet
|
05:49 GMT
AUD/USD drops to one-week lows amid notable USD demand
FXStreet
|
05:42 GMT
EUR/USD: Further downside in play on Greek woes, German CPI eyed
FXStreet
|
05:33 GMT
Australian Govt little benefit from extending the yield curve beyond 30 years
FXStreet
|
04:50 GMT
USD/JPY recovers in tandem with Nikkei, but still below 111.00
FXStreet
|
04:40 GMT
North Korea warns of 'bigger gift package' for the US after latest test - RTRS
FXStreet
|
04:12 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Oil markets to rebalance in Q3 2017
FXStreet
|
03:53 GMT
It's Greece again... EUR/USD eyes Greek-German yield spread
FXStreet
|
03:26 GMT
