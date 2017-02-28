Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
TRUMP
France Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) remains unchanged at 0.4% in 1Q
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
France Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) remains unchanged at 0.4% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:47 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) came in at 1.4% below forecasts (1.7%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
France Producer Prices (MoM): 0.7% (January) vs previous 0.9%
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
France Consumer Spending (MoM) in line with expectations (0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
GBP/JPY erases prior session's recovery gains, back below 140.00 handle
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
Eurozone: Flash estimate of inflation to be the most interesting information - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
US administration's economics as seen from Japan - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Hungary EcoMin: Brexit may feed eastern unrest in two-speed Europe
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
NBH seen ‘on hold’ today – TDS
FXStreet
|
07:29 GMT
USD/JPY: Slippery to the downside – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:25 GMT
US Dollar losing the grip, testing 101.00 ahead of US GDP, Trump
FXStreet
|
07:24 GMT
Australia: GDP likely rebounded 0.8% in Q4 – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
USD/JPY slide further below 112.50 level, US GDP and Trump eyed
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
Sturgeon says PM May’s "intransigence" could lead to second referendum - Times
FXStreet
|
07:07 GMT
Norway Credit Indicator increased to 5.1% in January from previous 4.8%
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
GBP/USD flirting with highs near 1.2450
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
Forex Today: USD recovery stalls in Asia, US GDP, Trump in spotlight
FXStreet
|
06:57 GMT
Trump’s speech in front of Congress to garner an incremental level of fanfare – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
06:56 GMT
Gold to keep on rallying towards next resistances at 1276-1280 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:52 GMT
Trump's speech to Congress today will be monitored closely – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:49 GMT
Load More content ...